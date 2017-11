CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, finalized an order for 75 737 MAX airplanes. The confirmed order is for 55 MAX 8s and 20 MAX 10s, with options for 20 additional MAX 8s.



The agreement, announced as a memorandum of understanding at the 2017 Paris Air Show, is valued at nearly $11 billion at list prices including the 75 firm and 20 option aircraft.



