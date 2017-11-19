

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to jump 20.2 percent on year after climbing 12.0 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 15.7 percent after gaining 14.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 330.0 billion yen, down from 670.2 billion yen a month earlier.



Thailand will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.75 percent on quarter and 3.95 percent on year. That follows the 1.3 percent quarterly increase and the 3.7 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.



Singapore will release Q3 data for wholesale sales; in Q2, sales were up 11.2 percent on quarter and 7.3 percent on year.



