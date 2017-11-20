

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) said it is committed to complying with all environmental standards, to ensuring the safety of employees and neighbors in the communities in which the company lives and operate, and to safeguarding shared environment.



The company took that responsibility very seriously and recognize this as a critical aspect of role as a member of each community in which the company operates. It also take every incident seriously. It has worked with appropriate government agencies in the past as effectively as possible and continue those efforts as part of our work to continuously improve our environmental compliance processes.



'With regard to the October 26 operating excursion at our Midwest Plant, we want to reiterate the event did not pose any danger to water supply or human health, and we promptly communicated the issue to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM),' the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX