

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) announced Monday that the European Commission approved Tasigna (nilotinib) for the treatment of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase or Ph+ CML-CP and pediatric patients with Ph+ CML-CP with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib.



Tasigna is the only second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor or TKI currently approved in the European Union for the treatment of Ph+ CML-CP in children.



The approval follows a positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on September 14, 2017 and applies to all EU member states.



CML is a type of cancer in which the body produces cancerous white blood cells. Almost all patients with CML have an abnormality known as the Philadelphia chromosome, which produces a protein called BCR-ABL. BCR-ABL causes malignant white blood cells to proliferate.



Tasigna (nilotinib) is approved in more than 122 countries for the treatment of chronic phase and accelerated phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukemia (Ph+ CML) in adult patients resistant or intolerant to at least one prior therapy, including Glivec (imatinib), and in more than 110 countries for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ CML in chronic phase.



Tasigna is approved in the European Union for the treatment of Ph+ CML in the chronic phase in pediatric patients with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including Glivec and for the treatment of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ CML in the chronic phase.



Bruno Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology, said, 'Treatment options for children with CML have historically been limited, and with this new indication an unmet need has been addressed. Data from two prospective studies demonstrated Tasigna is safe and effective in patients as young as two years old, which is consistent with the established safety profile of Tasigna in adults.'



