

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda has recalled about 900,000 Odyssey minivans in the US in order to fix a problem with second-row seats which has resulted in several minor accidents.



According to Honda, the second row seats in the recalled vehicles may tip forward if not properly latched after seats are adjusted from side-to-side or reinstalling a removed seat.



Honda said it had received 46 reports of minor injuries linked to the vehicle issue. The auto maker has asked owners to be advised of risk and proper seat operation until free repair is available.



The recall includes vehicle models from 2011 to 2017.



'If a second row seat is not properly latched after adjusting it side-to-side or reinstalling a removed seat, the seat may tip forward during moderate to heavy braking, increasing the risk of injury to an occupant,' Honda said in a statement. 'This issue will not occur if a seat is properly latched.'



