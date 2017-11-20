

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airline carrier British Airways will introduce a new 'group boarding' system on all its flights that will based on air fares.



From December 12, British Airways passengers will be assigned a number between 1-5 printed on boarding passes. 'This number will then be displayed prominently on the boarding pass, printed or mobile,' says British Airways in an internal newsletter.



The number 'one' will be assigned to Gold members of British Airways Executive Club or World Traveller plus as well as first class passengers. Economy passengers with no special status will be in group 4, while group 5 will consist of passengers on European flights with cheapest fares.



Meanwhile, passengers with mobility issues or who are travelling with children will still be able to board ahead of everyone else.



Travellers who have frequent-flyer status with BA's Oneworld alliance partners will also get priority.



British Airways said, 'This method has been used all around the world by many airlines and aligns BA with partners American Airlines and Iberia. Group boarding simplifies the process, making it easier for customers to understand the boarding sequence at the gate.



