BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Extending the pullback seen last Friday, shares of Wal-Mart (WMT) are seeing notable weakness in afternoon trading on Monday. Wal-Mart is currently down by 1.3 percent, pulling back further off the record closing high set last Thursday.



The continued drop by Wal-Mart comes after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the retail giant to Neutral from Buy amid concerns about the stock's valuation.



