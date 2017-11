WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of General Motors (GM) have shown a notable upward move over the course of the trading day on Monday, climbing by 2.6 percent. The upward move has lifted GM to its best intraday level in nearly a month.



The advance by GM comes after Guggenheim upgraded its rating on the auto giant's stock to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $52 per share.



