

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $218 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $193 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.19 billion. This was up from $1.11 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $218 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -Revenue (Q4): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 to $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.145 - $1.165 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.56 Full year revenue guidance: $4.720 - $4.740 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX