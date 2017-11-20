

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $29 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $15 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $886 million. This was up from $778 million last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $29 Mln. vs. $15 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 93.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 83.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $886 Mln vs. $778 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.31 to $0.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.16 - $1.18 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 to $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5.64 - $5.74 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX