

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $57.76 million, or $0.93 per share. This was up from $53.60 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $1.29 billion. This was up from $1.17 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:



