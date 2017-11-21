

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark-based healthcare company Novo Nordisk (NVO) Tuesday said it will provide updates on its R&D and commercial strategy as well as current market dynamics at its today's Capital Markets Day.



The company said it aims to further expand its leadership in the global diabetes and obesity care markets by discovering, developing and marketing improved insulin and GLP-1 analogues as well as completely new classes of biologics. Furthermore, it is Novo Nordisk's ambition to return to growth in the Biopharm area.



According to the company, the Capital Markets Day 2017 will include break-out sessions covering oral semaglutide and the associated production expansion, the regions in International Operations: Region China and Region AAMEO as well as an update on the business dynamics in Biopharm Operations.



In the R&D strategy, the company will present an update of the recent clinical results for key development projects within diabetes and obesity care, as well as a number of haemophilia and growth disorder projects.



The expected upcoming development and regulatory milestones for 2018 will also be outlined, including the expected reporting of the PIONEER phase 3a clinical trial programme for oral semaglutide, where all 10 trials in the programme are expected to be completed in 2018.



