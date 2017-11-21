

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) , an engineering services company, Tuesday posted more than 11 percent growth in pre-tax profit for the half year, with 6.6 percent increase in revenues, and said it remains confident that full-year results will be in line with its expectations.



For the first half, the Group's profit before tax grew 11.3 percent to 181.9 million pounds, and basic earnings per share rose 7.8 percent to 30.5 pence.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax rose nearly 5 percent to 239.5 million pounds, and basic earnings per share grew 4 percent to 38.7 pence.



Revenue for six months rose 6.6 percent to 2.316 billion pounds, while it was up 5.9 percent to 2.638 billion pounds, on underlying basis.



Looking ahead, the Board said it continues to expect full year results to be in line with expectations and that it remains confident of making good progress this year and beyond.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX