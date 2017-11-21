

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Temporary power supply provider Aggreko PLC (AGK.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter revenues increased 8 percent on a reported basis, and was up 1 percent excluding the impact of currency and pass-through fuel.



Excluding the impact of Argentina, revenue was up 3% on an underlying basis.



In its trading update covering the period from July 1 to November 20, the company noted that third-quarter rental Solutions revenue was up 9% on last year including revenue from the hurricanes that impacted the Southern United States and the Caribbean.



In North America revenue was up 10% on prior year.



Power Solutions Industrial revenue was 6% higher with continued strong performance in Eurasia where order intake remains robust. Power Solutions Utility revenue was 15% lower than last year driven by repricing and off-hires in Argentina.



Looking ahead, the company said its full year guidance remains unchanged. The trading performance continues to support its view that, Argentina aside, we will grow this year.



Forecast fleet capital expenditure is unchanged, at around 300 million pounds.



