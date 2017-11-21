

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that Samarco Mineração S.A. and its shareholders, Vale S.A. and BHP Billiton Brasil have entered into an amendment agreement with the Federal Prosecutors' Office in Brazil and the State Prosecutors. The amendment agreement amends the preliminary agreement entered into on 18 January 2017 in relation to the Samarco dam failure.



The amendment agreement provides for the State Prosecutors to become a party to the preliminary agreement. It also provides for additional community consultation. The amendment agreement includes a process for seeking to agree new socioeconomic experts to advise the Federal Prosecutors, and contains some further requirements as to how those experts would conduct their work.



Samarco, Vale, BHP Brasil and the Federal Prosecutors have also jointly requested, and the 12th Federal Court has approved, an additional 150 days, ending on 20 April 2018, for the parties to continue negotiations for the settlement of the Public Civil Claims.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX