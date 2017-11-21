

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $47.61 million, or $0.51 per share. This was lower than $53.52 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $1.39 billion. This was down from $1.42 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $47.61 Mln. vs. $53.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.10



