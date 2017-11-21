

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix has announced the new arrivals in its streaming video lineup in the month of December that include many Christmas-themed shows and films to choose from. The holiday season will also see some great movies disappearing from the platform.



All three of Walt Disney Co.'s 'The Santa Clause' movies will stream on the platform just ahead of the Christmas holiday on December 12.



Netflix will premiere action-packed buddy cop film 'Bright', starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, reportedly the company's costliest film to date at $90 million. The film is said to be a significant test of Netflix's film aspirations.



The streaming site will have popular rom-com Love Actually over Christmas. The film will be available from December 14.



In the first week in December, Netflix is adding films like 8 Mile, V for Vendetta, and Full Metal Jacket to its selection. Kid-friendly titles like A StoryBots Christmas, the fifth season of the animated series All Hail King Julien, and Home: For the Holidays will also come to the streaming platform. Nacho Libre and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective also starts this month.



El Camino Christmas, the dark holiday comedy and Netflix original film, stars Luke Grimes as a man who ends up locked in a liquor store during Christmas Eve.



Further, sequels like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Planet Earth II will also be available.



Meanwhile, Netflix will remove some major shows and films in the month. Practical Magic will leave on December 1, while Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl will be taken out on December 25.



Queen of Versailles, the documentary about one of the largest single-family homes in America, will be removed on December 13. FX sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia seasons 1-11 will be taken out on December 9, while Jake Gyllenhaal's Nightcrawler departs from Netflix the day after.



Holes, Picture Perfect, and Young Frankenstein also will leave the service in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX