WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced the appointment of Jeffrey Capello as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective December 11, 2017. Capello will report to CEO Michel Vounatsos and will be a member of the Executive Committee. He will be based in Cambridge, Mass.



Capello was with Beacon Health Options Inc. as executive vice president and chief financial officer.



