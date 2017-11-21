

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results today, Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2017.



For the fourth quarter, Dollar Tree estimates consolidated net sales to range from $6.32 billion to $6.43 billion, based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales for the combined enterprise, and earnings of $1.80 to $1.89 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.79 per share on sales of $6.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2017, Dollar Tree now expects consolidated net sales to range from $22.20 billion to $22.31 billion, up from its previously expected range of $22.07 billion to $22.28 billion. This estimate is based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales and 3.7 percent square footage growth.



The company now anticipates full-year net income will range between $4.64 and $4.73 per share, up from the prior range of $4.44 to $4.60 per share.



The revised outlook includes $53.5 million, or $0.14 per share, of receivable impairment charges incurred in 2017.



The Street expects earnings of $4.69 per share for the year on revenues of $22.23 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX