

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike's SNKRS app has earned ire of hundreds of customers after several buyers failed to grab a sneakers from Nike's new 'The Ten' collection due to error on the app.



Several buyers failed to buy a pair of shoes after they had to deal with multiple error messages and prompts to enter information that was already stored on phone or on computer.



Nike issued an apology to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the app.



'We experienced an unprecedented level of demand during the launch of The Ten collection on the SNKRS app today and the shoes sold out in minutes. We always strive for the best consumer experience and we'll continue to learn from issues that some consumers faced today to help us continuously improve,' a Nike spokesperson told International Business Times.



Nike was releasing its new and most widely awaited sneakers all day Monday. The company was launching 10 Off-White designs that were the product of a collaboration between Virgil Abloh and Nike. The sneakers, called 'The Ten,' were new versions of some of the most iconic sneakers Nike has ever offered, including the Air Jordans and the Blazer Mid.



