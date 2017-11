MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Deere (DE) remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Deere is currently up by 1.5 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The initial jump by Deere came after Robert W. Baird upgraded its rating on the heavy machinery maker to Outperform from Neutral.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX