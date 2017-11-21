

Elderstreet VCT plc 21 November 2017 LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97 Issue of Equity



The Directors of Elderstreet VCT plc announce an allotment on 21 November 2017 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each ('Shares') pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 12 December 2016 ('Offers') as follows:



1,223,674 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 62.39p.



Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 27 November 2017.



Following this allotment, the Company has 64,139,554 Shares in issue, which is also the total voting rights of the Company.



