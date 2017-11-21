

Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 21 November 2017 Issue of Equity



The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 21 November 2017 of ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 7 September 2017 ('Offer') as follows:



2,113,203 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 90.47p.



Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 27 November 2017.



Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 110,806,440 Ordinary Shares.



