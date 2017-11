CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Tuesday after gapping open sharply lower. After ending the previous session at a nearly three-month closing high, Campbell is currently down by 8.8 percent.



The initial sell-off by Campbell came after the soup maker reported fiscal first quarter results that came in below estimates and lowered its full-year earnings outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX