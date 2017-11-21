

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump spoke by phone Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss various international hot spots, including Syria and North Korea.



The call came a day after Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to discuss the military operation in Syria and a potential political settlement of the country's five-year long civil war.



Putin hosted Assad at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday ahead of a summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran.



A White House official told media outlets Trump and Putin discussed the situation in Syria as well as terrorism more broadly.



The two leaders also discussed the state of affairs in Afghanistan, Ukraine and North Korea, the White House official added.



