WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Computer hardware stocks continue to see substantial strength in late-day trading on Tuesday, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index jumping by 2.5 percent. Earlier in the session, the index jumped to its best intraday level in four months.



Within the hardware sector, supercomputer manufacturer Cray (CRAY) is posting a standout gain, soaring by 10.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX