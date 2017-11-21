

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher ahead of U.S. inventories data.



The American Petroleum Institute offers its industry survey this afternoon, while the Energy Deparment is out with official numbers tomorrow morning.



Both agencies have reported significant increase in stockpiles over the past few weeks, surprising analysts and helping to end the recent rally oil prices.



Jan. WTI oil gained 41 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $56.83/bbl



OPEC meets next week to determine whether they will extend their supply quota plan through 2018.



