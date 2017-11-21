

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $749 million, or $0.44 per share. This was up from $614 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $13.93 billion. This was up from $12.51 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $749 Mln. vs. $614 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $13.93 Bln vs. $12.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.43 Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.85



