

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $473 million, or $0.29 per share. This was higher than $389 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $7.66 billion. This was up from $7.32 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $473 Mln. vs. $389 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.1% -Revenue (Q4): $7.66 Bln vs. $7.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.24. Next quarter revenue guidance: $28.9 Bln



