

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $55.1 million, or $0.54 per share. This was higher than $50.8 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.99 billion. This was up from $1.96 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $55.1 Mln. vs. $50.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX