

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $503 million, or $0.31 per share. This was down from $1035 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $7.66 billion. This was up from $7.32 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $503 Mln. vs. $1035 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -49.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $7.66 Bln vs. $7.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.24. Next quarter revenue guidance: $28.9 Bln



