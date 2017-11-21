

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess? Inc. (GES) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $10.4 million, or $0.12 per share. This was up from $9.6 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $554.14 million. This was up from $536.32 million last year.



Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $10.4 Mln. vs. $9.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q3): $554.14 Mln vs. $536.32 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 to $0.55 Full year EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.63



