

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HopSkipDrive, a Los Angeles-based 'Uber for kids' startup, has received an investment worth $7.4 million.



Ride hailing services Uber and Lyft do not allow young people or children to travel alone or order cars, however, ridesharing startup HopSkipDrive is helping parents to order cars rides for kids that will double up as nannies as well.



The company has been operating in LA for the past three years and also operates in Orange County and the San Francisco Bay Area.



Student Transportation is a public company that provides school bus services to different districts in the U.S. Student Transportation will encourage schools to use the HopSkipDrive app, in conjunction with its own scheduled pick-ups and drop-offs when a bus is not cost-effective option.



