

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were marginally lower on Wednesday as investors paused for breath after recent gains, awaiting cues from the release of minutes from the latest Fed and ECB meeting due today and tomorrow, respectively.



The benchmark DAX was down 17 points or 0.13 percent at 13,148 in late opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Asian stock markets ended broadly higher earlier in the day while U.S. stock futures are edging higher ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.



