Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the 'Company') (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546) Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the 'Fund')



22 November, 2017



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the 'Market Abuse Regulations'), the Company announces that it was informed on 22 November, 2017 of the following transactions by Mr Bisson, by virtue of his being a director of the Company.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Philip George Bisson | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Non-Executive Director of the Company | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification /Amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Middlefield Canadian Income PCC | | | |on behalf of Middlefield Canadian | | | |Income - GBP PC | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138007ENW3JEJXC8658 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial | | | |instrument, type of instrument | Redeemable Participating Preference | | | |Shares | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN GB00B15PV034 | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchases | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------+-----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +---------+-----------------------------+ | | |£1.02 |60,130 | | | |£1.02 |12,745 | | | |£1.02 | 2,000 | +--+-----------------------------------+---------+-----------------------------+ | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------+-----------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |74,875 | | | | | | |- Price |£76,372.50 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |22 November, 2017 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange XLON | | | | | +--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



Following the purchases, Mr Bisson holds 920,000.00 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.86% of the Fund's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).



For further information please contact:



JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Assistant Secretary +44 (0)1534 702 400



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV32B15PV03R17



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX