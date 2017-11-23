

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich announced it will target $5 billion for the entire portfolio of impact investments, more than double the original commitment of $2 billion. Earlier in the current year, the company announced that it had achieved its multi-year goal of investing $2 billion in green bonds, part of its impact investing portfolio.



As part of the next phase of its plan, Zurich will work more closely with policymakers and market participants to drive the sustainable finance agenda forward. It will also broaden the scope of its ESG (environmental, social and governance) integration practices.



Zurich said it will keep working toward the 10-percent impact target in private equity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX