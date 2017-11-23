

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Indian stock indices ended higher on Thursday, extending their gains for the sixth straight session, as investors continued to pick up key stocks on hopes that economic growth will pick up momentum, thanks to reforms initiatives.



The benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 26.53 points or 0.08 percent at 33,588.08, despite having tumbled to a low of 33,468.30 by early afternoon after having touched a high of 33,670.19 earlier. The Nifty50 ended at 10,348.75, gaining 6.45 points or 0.06 percent.



IT bellwether Infosys gained 2.6%, contributing significantly to the gains of the Sensex.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained 1.8% and Reliance Industries added 1.6%. Power Grid Corporation ended up by about 1%.



Dr. Reddy's Laboratories declined more than 2%. Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints also ended notably lower.



Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and IndusInd Bank ended notably higher.



Shares of Security and Intelligence Services (India) Limited soared after the company reported a whopping 211.65 percent jump in net profit to Rs. 16.58 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year.



Thomas Cook, which got off to a bright start, pared its gains and ended just marginally up. Thomas Cook announced that its board has approved to divest a 5.42% stake in its subsidiary, Quess Corp. through market transactions today and tomorrow, at a floor price of Rs. 800 per share, to raise about Rs. 600 crore. Once done, Thomas Cook's shareholding in Quess will drop to 51.56%. Quess Corp ended more than 6 percent down.



Sugar stocks, including Bajaj Hindustan, Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini Mills, Sakthi Sugars and Simhaoli Sugars, had a good outing.



The market breadth was positive with gainers outscoring losers by 7 to 6.



