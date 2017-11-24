

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - China's HNA Group Co. has received clearance from the Malaysian central bank for its indirect stake in Deutsche Bank AG's subsidiary in the Southeast Asian country, Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar with the matter.



Bank Negara Malaysia had no objections that HNA now indirectly owns just under 10 percent of Deutsche Bank Malaysia Bhd., a fully-owned subsidiary of the German bank, through the Chinese conglomerate's stake in Deutsche Bank AG, the report said.



