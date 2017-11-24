

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) revealed a preview of its Cyber Monday deals. The company said its customers can shop tens of thousands of deals from small businesses and entrepreneurs, including startups in the Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Exclusives programs, as well as Artisans on Amazon Handmade. On Cyber Monday, customers will find more than 30 Deals of the Day and thousands of Lightning Deals across more than 30 categories.



Amazon customers who voice shop with Alexa will get an exclusive shopping window several hours earlier than the general public with access to some of the best deals starting at 5pm PT, Nov. 26.



The deals for Amazon Devices include: All-New Echo, only $79.99; Cloud Cam, only $99.99; All-New Fire HD 10, only $99.99; Kindle, only $49.99; and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99.



For Electronic devices, the deals include: 55-inch 4K UHD TV, only $224.99; and 40-inch 1080p smart TV, only $179.99. Amazon also offers to save up to 30% on select monitors from Dell, Samsung, ASUS; and save up 40% on select Netgear routers, modems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX