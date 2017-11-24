

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



November 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



+------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Sharesave Scheme | +-----------------+------------------------+------------+---+------------------+ |Period of return:|From: |May 23, 2017|To:| November 22, 2017| +-----------------+------------------------+------------+---+------------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |167,532 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last return (if any increase | | |has been applied for): | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |4,012 | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |163,520 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Portfolio Share Plan | +-----------------+-------------------------+------------+---+-----------------+ |Period of return:|From: |May 23, 2017|To:|November 22, 2017| +-----------------+-------------------------+------------+---+-----------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |360,742 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|90,208 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |270,534 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Employee Stock Purchase Plan| +-----------------+-------------------------+------------+---+-----------------+ |Period of return:|From: |May 23, 2017|To:|November 22, 2017| +-----------------+-------------------------+------------+---+-----------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |237,698 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|Nil | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |237,698 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Long Term Incentive Plan | | |2015 | +-----------------+-------------------------+------------+---+-----------------+ |Period of return:|From: |May 23, 2017|To:|November 22, 2017| +-----------------+-------------------------+------------+---+-----------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |2,687,072 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|188,501 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |2,498,571 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase | | |Plan | +-----------------+----------------------+------------+---+--------------------+ |Period of return:|From: |May 23, 2017|To:|November 22, 2017 | +-----------------+----------------------+------------+---+--------------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |1,600,843 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last return (if any increase| | |has been applied for): | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |800,060 | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet|800,783 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Baxalta Exchange Awards | +-----------------+-------------------------+------------+---+-----------------+ |Period of return:|From: |May 23, 2017|To:|November 22, 2017| +-----------------+-------------------------+------------+---+-----------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |17,995,867 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|765,528 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |17,230,339 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Combined block listing in respect of | | |the Shire Portfolio Share Plan, the | | |Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 | | |and the Shire Global Employee Stock | | |Purchase Plan. | +-----------------+---------------------+------------+---+---------------------+ |Period of return:|From: |July 7, 2017|To:|November 22, 2017 | +-----------------+---------------------+------------+---+---------------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |N/A | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |3,000,000 | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last return (if any | | |increase has been applied for): | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |Shire Portfolio Share Plan: Nil | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period (see LR3.5.7G): |Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015: | | |Nil | | | | | |Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase | | |Plan: Nil | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not |3,000,000 | |yet issued/allotted at end of period: | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+



Amendment of Block listing six monthly return released May 23, 2017:



November 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announces that the Block listing six monthly return released May 23, 2017, has been amended to reflect the following:



The number of securities issued/allotted under the Shire Portfolio Share Plan is amended from 405,083 to 408,873 and the balance not yet issued/allotted under this scheme is amended from 364,532 to 360,742.



The number of securities issued/allotted under the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 is amended from 145,740 to 149,340 and the balance not yet issued/allotted under this scheme is amended from 2,690,672 to 2,687,072.



The full amended announcement is below.



May 23, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



+------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Sharesave Scheme | +-----------------+------------------------+-----------------+---+-------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2016|To:| May 22, 2017| +-----------------+------------------------+-----------------+---+-------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |184,611 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last return (if any increase | | |has been applied for): | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |17,079 | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |167,532 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Portfolio Share Plan | +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2016|To:|May 22, 2017| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |769,615 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|408,873 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |360,742 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Employee Stock Purchase Plan| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2016|To:|May 22, 2017| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |244,057 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|6,359 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |237,698 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Long Term Incentive Plan | | |2015 | +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2016|To:|May 22, 2017| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |2,836,412 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|149,340 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |2,687,072 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase | | |Plan | +-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+---+---------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2016|To:|May 22, 2017 | +-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+---+---------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |1,604,243 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last return (if any increase| | |has been applied for): | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |3,400 | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet|1,600,843 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Shire plc | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |Baxalta Exchange Awards | +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Period of return:|From: |November 23, 2016|To:|May 22, 2017| +-----------------+-------------------------+-----------------+---+------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |20,488,204 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date| | |of the last return (if any increase has | | |been applied for): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities issued/allotted|2,492,337 | |under scheme(s) during period (see | | |LR3.5.7G): | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |17,995,867 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Name of contact: | Sarah Rixon, Company Secretarial Assistant | +------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Telephone number of contact: | 01256 894000 | +------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018



Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874



Media



Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607



Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779



NOTES TO EDITORS



About Shire



Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest.



We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.



www.shire.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Shire plc via GlobeNewswire



B2QKY05R13



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX