WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SandRidge Energy (SD) have pulled back well off their highs of the session but continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Friday. After reaching its best intraday level in over a month, SandRidge is currently up by 8.1 percent.



The initial jump by SandRidge came on news activist investor Carl Icahn bought a 13.51 percent stake in the oil driller and opposes the company's acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI).



