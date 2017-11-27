

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Group (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) Monday announced that the Board has appointed Bernhard Hodler as CEO with immediate effect. Hodler succeeds Boris Collardi, who has resigned from his position as CEO of Julius Baer, a role he assumed in 2009.



Collardi is leaving Julius Baer with immediate effect. He will join the privately owned Pictet Group in Geneva to co-head its global wealth management group as of mid-2018.



Hodler, currently Chief Risk Officer of Julius Baer, was named deputy to the CEO in September 2017. He has been a member of Julius Baer's senior executive team since 1998 and has held various senior positions, including Chief Operating Officer and President of the Management Committee of the Bank.



As part of its ongoing succession planning, the Board will engage in an evaluation process for the long-term leadership of the Group.



The company noted that during Collardi's tenure, Julius Baer further expanded its global presence and asset base through successful acquisitions and organic growth.



