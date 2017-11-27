

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electronics retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has announced its Cyber Monday deals. The company noted that in addition to many Black Friday deals that are still available, shoppers can also save big on items from iPad Pro to 4K TVs and from wireless headphones to Dell laptops.



Some of the company's Cyber Monday deals include savings of $150 on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus with qualified activation, savings of $150 on iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and savings of $200 on select MacBook.



In addition, Apple Watch starts at as low as $199, while Sony 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HDTV is available for $599.99, with savings of $200. The company is offering up to 70 percent off on select soundbars, and savings of $50 on Bose SoundSport wireless headphones.



Further, the company is offering Dell Inspiron 11.6-inch laptop for $139.99, savings of $100 on Dell 23.8-inch touch-screen All-In-One computer, savings of $200 on Netgear Arlo indoor/outdoor wireless HD security cameras (4-Pack), and savings of $50 on Philips Hue Starter Kit.



The company said that this year, customers will get free shipping on everything, without any minimum order, on BestBuy.com all season long.



Customers who do not want to wait for the delivery truck can order online and pick up the items at their local Best Buy store.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX