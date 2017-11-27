

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Share Price Movement



Milestone (AIM:MSG), the AIM and Social Stock Exchange quoted provider of digital media and technology, notes today's increase in the Company's share price and confirms that it is not aware of any reason for the movement.



The board are continuing to work on the comprehensive reorganisation of the business following the departure of Deborah White in September and the move away from the previous social impact business model to one focusing on fintech and media.



The board will issue and update on the reorganisation when it is appropriate.



