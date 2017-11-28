

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Lodging Group Limited (HTHT) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to RMB485.36 million, or RMB6.71 per share. This was up from RMB305.68 million, or RMB4.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.9% to RMB2.37 billion. This was up from RMB1.77 billion last year.



China Lodging Group Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB485.36 Mln. vs. RMB305.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.8% -EPS (Q3): RMB6.71 vs. RMB4.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.8% -Revenue (Q3): RMB2.37 Bln vs. RMB1.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.9%



