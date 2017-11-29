

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific (BSX) announces a delay to timelines for commercialization of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System in Europe and the U.S.



After initiating a voluntary recall for the LOTUS and LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve Systems earlier this year, Boston Scientific implemented manufacturing process and design specification changes to the LOTUS Edge delivery system with the intent of re-introducing the product in Europe by the first quarter of 2018 and filing the final Pre-Market Approval (PMA) module with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by January 2018.



The company now expects to provide an update on the status of the LOTUS Edge Valve during its fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call on February 1, 2018, as it continues to focus on manufacturing and regulatory milestones to support the long-term success of the Lotus platform.



The company said that the announcement is not expected to have a material financial impact to its fourth quarter or full year 2017 guidance.



BSX closed Tuesday's regular trading at $26.39, down $2.12 or 7.44%. But, in the after-hours trade, the stock up $0.06 or 0.23%.



