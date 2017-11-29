

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP, TAP-A, TPX.TO) announced Tuesday that it has promoted Sergey Yeskov to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, Molson Coors International, effective January 1.



Yeskov is currently Chief Sales & Customer Excellence Officer, Molson Coors Canada. Andrew Stordeur, currently VP Sales West Region, Molson Coors Canada, will succeed Yeskov as Chief Sales & Customer Excellence Officer, Molson Coors Canada.



The brewer noted that Yeskov successfully led Molson Coors Croatia & Bosnia business to sustained share and profit growth before transferring to Molson Coors Canada, in 2016.



Mark Hunter, President and CEO of Molson Coors, stated, 'As a commercial leader with proven results and an innate understanding of what is required to achieve our First Choice Ambition, Sergey is a valuable addition to the MCBC Enterprise Leadership Team.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX