

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHGFF.PK, PHG) has successfully completed the accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors of 17.1 million shares in Philips Lighting at a price of 32 euros per share, realizing total proceeds of approximately 547 million euros. The transaction reduces Royal Philips' stake in Philips Lighting's issued share capital from 40.97% to 29.01%.



Philips Lighting will repurchase 2.8 million shares in the offering and intends to cancel these shares. After cancellation of the 2.8 million shares that Philips Lighting has acquired, Royal Philips' shareholding in Philips Lighting is expected to represent 29.59% of Philips Lighting's issued share capital. The transaction is expected to settle on December 1, 2017.



The company said the transaction is in line with Royal Philips' stated objective to fully sell down its stake in Philips Lighting over the next years. Following the transaction, Royal Philips will no longer have control over Philips Lighting and will cease to consolidate Philips Lighting under International Financial Reporting Standards. Frans van Houten will step down from the Supervisory Board effective per the end of the current year.



