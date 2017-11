HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop (DUSCF.PK) has extended Wilhelm Wellner's appointment as Chief Executive Officer. His term of office will now extend until end of December 2021. Wilhelm Wellner (50) has been a member of the Management Board of Deutsche EuroShop since February 2015 and CEO since July 2015.



