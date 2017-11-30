

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip and the Hungarian Tourism Agency signed a strategic cooperation agreement to boost development and cooperation between China and Central and Eastern Europe Countries.



Hungary was the first European country to sign a MOU relating to China's 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative.



According to Ctrip's November Statistics, Hungary enjoyed a 40% hike in growth year on year from visits made by Chinese tourists. They spent an average of more than 9,000 RMB per person in-country. Ctrip's 2017 October Golden Week Travel Report noted a 95% increase in visits to Hungary year on year. Moreover, searches on Ctrip for flights to Hungary rose by 70% during the past 11 months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX